LHC seeks reply from govt on Shehbaz travel issue

Lahore High Court has asked the government to submit its reply in PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s petition on being stopped from flying to London.

The petition, which asks for the implementation of an earlier LHC order allowing Shehbaz to travel abroad, was admitted yesterday for hearing.

Will the earlier order be implementable now that Shehbaz Sharif, as news reports suggest, has been put on the Exit Control List, asked Justice Ali Baqir. The judge said the order was also challenged by the government in the Supreme Court. Shehbaz’s lawyer requested the court to ask the government to answer these questions.

The judge asked the deputy attorney general to guide the court in this regard in the next hearing. The government’s representative said that Shehbaz’s name was not on the blacklist but on another list (Provisional Identification List). The PML-N president did not submit the court order to authorities concerned and instead went directly to the airport, he said.

The court has told the deputy attorney general to submit a written response on May 26.

The petition was filed against the government and the Federal Investigation Agency Monday. Shehbaz said he was stopped from travelling to London on May 8 despite a LHC order given on the previous day allowing him to. The government then placed him on the Exit Control List Monday, which prevents him from flying abroad.