Lahore woman murdered for refusing to pay Rs800

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A 30-year-old woman was killed in Lahore for failing to pay an installment of Rs800 on her mobile phone, the police said Wednesday.

Rabia's husband and brother-in-law were injured in the attack. They have been moved to the hospital.

The police have arrested a suspect. The suspect worked at an electronics shop. He had come to the woman's house to collect the monthly installment on her cellphone but he opened fire at her when she refused to pay the sum.

The case is being investigated.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.