Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore restaurants, shops sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

10 shops sealed in Narowal

SAMAA | - Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited different areas in Lahore Sunday night and sealed many restaurants and shops for not following coronavirus SOPs.

Shops were sealed in Liberty, MM Alam Road, and Defence's H-Block. Dozens of people, including shopkeepers, were arrested too.

Ten shops were sealed in Narowal, while at least 150 people were arrested in Vehari Sunday night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120 shops and 50 shops were sealed and 80 people arrested.

Coronavirus has claimed 79 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. According to NCOC, 45,954 tests were conducted, of which 4,213 people tested positive. The positivity rate stands at 9.16%.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News lockdownS
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
NA-249 Karachi by-election results held back for recount
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
No, Pakistan has not announced Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
NCOC advises govt to give week-long Eid holidays
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan unable to fight a war lasting 24 hours: Fazl
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Pakistan announces six-day Eid holiday
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Third Covid-19 wave: Sindh closes schools, allows 20% office attendance
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Pakistan issues new travel advisory for inbound flights
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Watch: Actor Hira Mani mugged in Karachi
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 positivity rate: Murad Ali Shah
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
NCOC: Restricting passenger flights to Pakistan May 5 to 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.