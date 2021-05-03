Lahore restaurants, shops sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

Your browser does not support the video tag.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited different areas in Lahore Sunday night and sealed many restaurants and shops for not following coronavirus SOPs.

Shops were sealed in Liberty, MM Alam Road, and Defence's H-Block. Dozens of people, including shopkeepers, were arrested too.

Ten shops were sealed in Narowal, while at least 150 people were arrested in Vehari Sunday night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 120 shops and 50 shops were sealed and 80 people arrested.

Coronavirus has claimed 79 lives in Pakistan in the last 24 hours. According to NCOC, 45,954 tests were conducted, of which 4,213 people tested positive. The positivity rate stands at 9.16%.

