Lahore, Rawalpindi coronavirus infection rate below 8%: Yasmin Rashid

The coronavirus infection rate in major cities of Punjab such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan has fallen below 8%, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the province has increased the number of tests conducted every day. In the last 24 hours, 901 people tested positive for the virus, while 29 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

“For the first time in the third wave of the virus, the daily number of cases in Punjab has dropped below 1,000,” Rashid remarked. The infection rate in Rawalpindi, one of the most affected cities, was recorded at 3.5% on Sunday.

According to the minister, there are eight districts in the province where the infection rate is above 8%. These are Rajanpur, Layyah, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Chakwal, Vehari, Nankana Sahib, and Khushab.

Rashid pointed out that the reason behind the decreasing trend is the strict implementation of SOPs.

“But this does not mean that we have defeated the virus,” she said. “The battle is ongoing and we have to keep figuring out ways to fight it.”

The best way is to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A study states that using a mask gives you 90% protection from the deadly virus.

Rashid urged people to get themselves and the elderly vaccinated. In Punjab, more than 2.8 million people have been vaccinated so far. “It’s important to get people above the age of 50 immunised because they have a high chance of getting infected.”

The minister said that the smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where the number of cases is high.

Earlier this week, Punjab announced new SOPs to be followed from Monday.

>Ban on commercial activities after 8pm

>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days

>Ban on indoor weddings

>Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1

>Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24

>Shrines, gyms to stay closed

>Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24

>Trains to operate at 70% capacity

>Public transport to operate at 50%

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,084 new coronavirus cases, while 74 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has been recorded at 4.96%.