Sunday, May 23, 2021  | 10 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Lahore, Rawalpindi coronavirus infection rate below 8%: Yasmin Rashid

Urges people to get vaccinated, wear masks

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore, Rawalpindi coronavirus infection rate below 8%: Yasmin Rashid

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The coronavirus infection rate in major cities of Punjab such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan has fallen below 8%, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said. In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the province has increased the number of tests conducted every day. In the last 24 hours, 901 people tested positive for the virus, while 29 lost their lives to the deadly virus. "For the first time in the third wave of the virus, the daily number of cases in Punjab has dropped below 1,000," Rashid remarked. The infection rate in Rawalpindi, one of the most affected cities, was recorded at 3.5% on Sunday. According to the minister, there are eight districts in the province where the infection rate is above 8%. These are Rajanpur, Layyah, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Chakwal, Vehari, Nankana Sahib, and Khushab. Rashid pointed out that the reason behind the decreasing trend is the strict implementation of SOPs. "But this does not mean that we have defeated the virus," she said. "The battle is ongoing and we have to keep figuring out ways to fight it." The best way is to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A study states that using a mask gives you 90% protection from the deadly virus. Rashid urged people to get themselves and the elderly vaccinated. In Punjab, more than 2.8 million people have been vaccinated so far. "It's important to get people above the age of 50 immunised because they have a high chance of getting infected." The minister said that the smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where the number of cases is high. Earlier this week, Punjab announced new SOPs to be followed from Monday. >Ban on commercial activities after 8pm>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days >Ban on indoor weddings >Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1 >Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24 >Shrines, gyms to stay closed >Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24 >Trains to operate at 70% capacity >Public transport to operate at 50% In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,084 new coronavirus cases, while 74 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has been recorded at 4.96%.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The coronavirus infection rate in major cities of Punjab such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan has fallen below 8%, Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she said that the province has increased the number of tests conducted every day. In the last 24 hours, 901 people tested positive for the virus, while 29 lost their lives to the deadly virus.

“For the first time in the third wave of the virus, the daily number of cases in Punjab has dropped below 1,000,” Rashid remarked. The infection rate in Rawalpindi, one of the most affected cities, was recorded at 3.5% on Sunday.

According to the minister, there are eight districts in the province where the infection rate is above 8%. These are Rajanpur, Layyah, Okara, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal, Chakwal, Vehari, Nankana Sahib, and Khushab.

Rashid pointed out that the reason behind the decreasing trend is the strict implementation of SOPs.

“But this does not mean that we have defeated the virus,” she said. “The battle is ongoing and we have to keep figuring out ways to fight it.”

The best way is to wear masks and maintain social distancing. A study states that using a mask gives you 90% protection from the deadly virus.

Rashid urged people to get themselves and the elderly vaccinated. In Punjab, more than 2.8 million people have been vaccinated so far. “It’s important to get people above the age of 50 immunised because they have a high chance of getting infected.”

The minister said that the smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas where the number of cases is high.

Earlier this week, Punjab announced new SOPs to be followed from Monday.

>Ban on commercial activities after 8pm
>Saturdays and Sundays to be observed as closed days
>Ban on indoor weddings
>Outdoor weddings allowed with 150 guests from June 1
>Outdoor dining allowed at restaurants till midnight from May 24
>Shrines, gyms to stay closed
>Tourism to reopen with SOPs from May 24
>Trains to operate at 70% capacity
>Public transport to operate at 50%

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,084 new coronavirus cases, while 74 people succumbed to the virus. The infection rate has been recorded at 4.96%.

 
Coronavirus government updates Punjab Yasmin Rashid
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
yasmin rashid, lahore and rawalpindi, punjab coronavirus cases, covid-19, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.