Lahore men attack policemen for asking them to wear masks

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Lahore police have arrested four men for attacking policemen two days ago after they were asked to wear masks.

The policemen were distributing masks among people in Phularwan when a group of men said that they won't follow the coronavirus SOPs. After this, they beat the law enforces.

A case has been registered against the men.

The police said that people will have to follow the coronavirus SOPs at all costs.

Pakistan is currently battling the third wave of the deadly virus. The country has reported 841,636 cases and 18,429 lives so far.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.