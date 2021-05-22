Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Lahore Mayo Hospital’s former guard performs surgery on woman patient

Management fires Operation Theatre technician who assisted him

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A former security guard of Lahore's Mayo Hospital performed surgery on a woman patient earlier this week, hospital authorities said Saturday.

The patient, Shamim Begum, was brought to the hospital's emergency department on May 17. She was shifted to the surgical ward.

The suspect impersonated a doctor and convinced the woman's relatives for the surgery of her back wound, according to the hospital's management.

He twice dressed her wound at home too and charged Rs500 for each visit.

The woman was again brought to the hospital after her wound worsened. It was only then that the hospital's management realised what happened.

The suspect performed surgery for money, the Mayo Hospital medical superintendent told SAMAA TV. He has been arrested by the police.

The hospital's management has fired the Operation Theatre technician who assisted the suspect.

