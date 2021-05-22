Lahore Mayo Hospital’s former guard performs surgery on woman patient

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The patient, Shamim Begum, was brought to the hospital's emergency department on May 17. She was shifted to the surgical ward.

The suspect impersonated a doctor and convinced the woman's relatives for the surgery of her back wound, according to the hospital's management.

He twice dressed her wound at home too and charged Rs500 for each visit.

The woman was again brought to the hospital after her wound worsened. It was only then that the hospital's management realised what happened.

The suspect performed surgery for money, the Mayo Hospital medical superintendent told SAMAA TV. He has been arrested by the police.

The hospital's management has fired the Operation Theatre technician who assisted the suspect.