Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Lahore man kills wife with iron rod over money: police

Posted: May 19, 2021
A man murdered his wife with an iron rod over a money conflict in Lahore, the police said Wednesday morning. According to the victim's family, the 55-year-old woman had a fight with her husband Tuesday night which was resolved by their sons. "The next morning, after the sons left for work, the man hit her with the rod while she was working," her brother told the police. He added that the suspect's brother and nephew were involved in the crime as well. All three of them managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects as soon as possible. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A man murdered his wife with an iron rod over a money conflict in Lahore, the police said Wednesday morning.

According to the victim’s family, the 55-year-old woman had a fight with her husband Tuesday night which was resolved by their sons. “The next morning, after the sons left for work, the man hit her with the rod while she was working,” her brother told the police.

He added that the suspect’s brother and nephew were involved in the crime as well. All three of them managed to escape after committing the crime.

The police have moved the body to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects as soon as possible.

