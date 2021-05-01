Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Karachi neighbourhoods

The district administration of Karachi has imposed a smart lockdown in six union councils of Korangi after coronavirus metrics the area rose.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Korangi stated that the lockdown will stay in place for 15 days. The decision was taken over the advice of the district health officer.

The entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed:

Nasir Colony

Bhittai Colony

Silver Town

Shah Faisal Colony

Drug Colony

Rafah-e-Alam Society

Al Falah Society

Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times and abstain from leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary. Essential shops, pharmacies, and hospitals in the localities will remain open.

A ban has been placed on gatherings and processions. People who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home.

Punjab lockdown

The government has imposed a 15-day smart lockdown in 15 neighbourhoods of Punjab.

The areas include multiple streets of DHA Phase V and the following localities:

Meezan Road

Sant Nagar

Raj Garh

Islampura

Sanda

Shah Jamal

Garden Town

Staff Colony, University of Engineering and Technology

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” the order stated. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

Medical stories, grocery shops, petrol pumps, vegetable, and meat shops will, however, stay open in these areas.