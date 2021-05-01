Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > News

Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Karachi neighbourhoods

Areas to be sealed for 15 days

Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Karachi neighbourhoods

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The district administration of Karachi has imposed a smart lockdown in six union councils of Korangi after coronavirus metrics the area rose.

A notification issued by the deputy commissioner of Korangi stated that the lockdown will stay in place for 15 days. The decision was taken over the advice of the district health officer.

The entry and exit points of these areas will be sealed:

  • Nasir Colony
  • Bhittai Colony
  • Silver Town
  • Shah Faisal Colony
  • Drug Colony
  • Rafah-e-Alam Society
  • Al Falah Society

Residents have been instructed to wear masks at all times and abstain from leaving their houses unless absolutely necessary. Essential shops, pharmacies, and hospitals in the localities will remain open.

A ban has been placed on gatherings and processions. People who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home.

Punjab lockdown

The government has imposed a 15-day smart lockdown in 15 neighbourhoods of Punjab.

The areas include multiple streets of DHA Phase V and the following localities:

  • Meezan Road
  • Sant Nagar
  • Raj Garh
  • Islampura
  • Sanda
  • Shah Jamal
  • Garden Town
  • Staff Colony, University of Engineering and Technology

“All markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private) shall remain closed in these areas,” the order stated. “There shall be a complete ban on movement of people to and from these areas by public and private transport except for the limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities.”

Medical stories, grocery shops, petrol pumps, vegetable, and meat shops will, however, stay open in these areas.

 
