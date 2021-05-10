Lahore court extends Javed Latif’s remand in controversial remarks case

A Lahore court extended on Monday the physical remand of PML-N’s Javed Latif in the controversial statement case.

He appeared before a Model Town court after his remand expired on May 10.

The prosecutor told the court that they have conducted Latif’s polygraphic test, and asked for a two-day extension.

He was arrested on April 27 after a sessions court dismissed his bail plea.

On March 13, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif said that they would not chant Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan) if anything happened to his party’s vice-president, Maryam Nawaz. “It is the matter of a leader’s life,” Latif told SAMAA TV’s Paras Jahanzaib on her show. “I am saying it beforehand when Benazir Bhutto realized the threats to her life, she took names and after that the tragedy took place.”

A week later, an FIR including sections on criminal conspiracy and intimidation was registered against Latif. The complaint was filed by a resident of Lahore’s Township, identified as Muhammad Jameel Saleem, at the area’s police station on March 20 at 8am.

“On March 12 at 10pm, Latif came on SAMAA TV show Newsbeat and spoke against the state institutions and tried to harbour the crimes committed by PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” the FIR read.

The politician was charged under sections 120B [Punishment of criminal conspiracy], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups], 505(1)B [Statements conducing to public mischief], and 506 [Punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Sections of the Preventions of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 were included in the FIR as well.

