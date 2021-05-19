Lahore British-Pakistani woman shot twice, strangled: medical report

Mayra Zulfiqar, a 26-year-old British Pakistani who was murdered in Lahore earlier this month, was strangled and shot twice in the face and neck, her post-mortem report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the police, there were torture marks on Zulfiqar’s neck and hands. “There was swelling on her scalp and multiple strands of hair were found on her clothes,” a police officer said.

The woman was found dead in a house in Lahore’s DHA Phase V on May 3.

According to the investigating officer, the victim was a British national and had come to Pakistan two months back.

“The maid working in the house found her body in her room,” the officer said. “There were multiple torture and bullet marks on her body.” An FIR was registered by her uncle in which four men were named.

On Tuesday, Mayra’s flatmate Iqra recorded her statement with the police. She said that Mayra was an Instagram star with 11,800 followers.

She had gone out with two friends Sajal and Ali on the night she was killed. They dropped her back at sehri, Iqra said, adding that Mayra wanted to go to her grandmother’s house but Sajal insisted she stay in Defence.

After Mayra returned, we spoke for some time and then she locked her room. She even spoke to a woman named Rani, who also lives in the UK.

On Monday, the prime suspect recorded his statement in a Lahore court. Saad Ameer Butt, who has been granted interim bail in the case, appeared before a trial court and denied the murder charges. He said that he was friends with Mayra but they stopped talking after an argument.

Butt claimed that Mayra even tried to file a kidnapping case against him after their fight. He said that he stopped talking to her after this and she grew close with another suspect Zahid Jadoon.

