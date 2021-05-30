Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Kuwait to resume visas for Pakistanis: interior minister

It had stopped granting visas to Pakistanis in 2011

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Interior Minister/Twitter

Kuwait will “immediately” resume granting family and business visas to Pakistani nationals, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed said Sunday after a meeting with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

Pakistani labourers will also be issued work visas under an agreement between the two countries.

Kuwait had stopped issuing visas to Pakistan and four other countries in 2011 “over what it said was difficult security conditions in the five countries”, Arab News had reported in March.

There will be no restriction on visas for Pakistani professionals in the medical and oil sectors, said the interior minister in a Twitter post. He added that the trade between the two countries will increase after resumption of business visas.

Pakistani labourers played an important role in Kuwait’s development, said the minister.

Rasheed, the interior minister, reached Kuwait Saturday night on a one-day official visit. The minister gave the Kuwaiti premier a special letter from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 
