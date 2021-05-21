Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Kohat man kills 75-year-old aunt over property dispute

She was a former health worker

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Photo: File

Kohat police arrested Friday a man who killed his 75-year-old aunt due to a property dispute. He has confessed to the crime.

The woman was a former health worker and an employee of the health department. Her body was found after 40 days by her brother Abdul Rehman, who filed the FIR.

She was strangled to death, her medical examination confirmed.

The suspect, Islamuddin, told the police that he and his brother were in a dispute over the sale of their family house. He was unhappy that his aunt supported his brother. He killed her at her home, where she used to live alone.

