Khushab by-elections: Residents begin voting in PS-84

Residents of Sargodha’s Khushab cast their votes to elect their representative in the Punjab Assembly today (Wednesday). The voting began at 8am and will end at 5pm.

PS-84 fell vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu died from the novel coronavirus last year. Kallu won the elections in 2018 with 66,775 votes.

Eight candidates are contesting this year. A tough competition is expected between PPP’s Ghulam Habib, PML-N’s Moazzam Sher, and PTI’s Ali Hussain Baloch.

The government has sent 10 teams to polling stations across the constituency. They will monitor both the voting and the results. CCTV cameras have been installed at all stations as well.

More than 2,800 police officers and 500 Rangers personnel have been deployed.

Earlier this week, Sargodha Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Khan instructed the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner to ensure smooth voting, safe delivery of ballot boxes, and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, 292,627 voters have been registered. Two hundred and twenty-seven polling stations have been set up in the constituency of which 14 have been declared sensitive. Forty-four polling stations have been set up for men and 322 for women voters.

There are three tehsils that the constituency covers: Nurpur Thal, Quaidabad, and Khushab.