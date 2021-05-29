Khanewal man arrested for filming TikTok video inside court

A man was arrested for filming a TikTok video inside the district court in Khanewal’s Mian Channu.

According to the police, the suspect was there to attend the hearing of his friend, who had been named in a murder case. “The men were harassing people and misbehaving with them while recording the video,” the security in-charge said.

The suspect, identified as Rehman Ali, was presented before the co-admin judge and then sent to jail.

An FIR has been registered. The investigating officer said that filming a video inside court without permission is not allowed in any circumstances.

TikTok ban in Pakistan

Pakistan blocked the video-sharing app on October 9 for its “obscene and immoral” content. The ban was reversed after 10 days.

The PTA spokesperson said the TikTok management has assured the authority that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. The authority has not announced whether the app will be unblocked immediately.

The authority had said at the time of the ban that the decision was made after it received complaints ‘against immoral/indecent content’ on the app. “In view of the presence of vulgar, indecent/immoral content on the platform and its negative effects on the society, the PTA has been continuously asserting TikTok to prevent its platform from disseminating the unlawful content,” it said, adding that the app didn’t take concrete steps for blocking and removal of unlawful content.

