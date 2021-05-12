Khairpur railway track damaged in explosion

The Bhiria Road railway track in Khairpur was damaged after an explosion was reported early Wednesday morning.

According to the railway police, a four-foot-long section of the 29-lane up road track from Karachi to Punjab was blown up by explosives after which the Sukkur Express was delayed.

No injuries or deaths were reported.

A bomb disposal squad has reached the spot and is collecting evidence. Railway SHO Padaidan Ghulam Yaseen said that the Farid Express, traveling from Karachi to Lahore, narrowly escaped the blast.

The maintenance work of the track is underway and will be completed soon, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.