Kashmir is not India’s personal matter: Qureshi

Says it is an internationally recognised dispute

Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Kashmir is not India’s personal matter: Qureshi

"Nothing about Jammu and Kashmir can be India's personal matter," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. In a tweet on Monday, he said that the Kashmir issue is an internationally recognised dispute on the UN Security Council agenda. "Final settlement of the dispute lies in #UNSC resolution calling for a free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices." Let me be clear: Jammu & Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute on the @UN Security Council agenda. Final settlement of the dispute lies in #UNSC resolution calling for free and impartial plebiscite under UN auspices. Nothing about J&K can be India’s internal matter.— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 10, 2021 Last week, in an interview on SAMAA TV show Nadeem Malik Live the minister said that Article 370 was India's personal matter. Article 370 of the Indian constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. It was revoked by the government in 2019. Qureshi said that India's move has been challenged in the Indian Supreme Court and this does not worry him. He said Article 35A is important for Pakistan. It allows the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents of the state, their special rights, and privileges. The minister added that by doing away with it India could restructure Kashmir's demography. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  
Indian-administered Kashmir SHAH MAHMOOD QURAISHI
shah mahmood qureshi, smq on kashmir, kashmir issue, jammu and kashmir, Article 350, Article 35A
 

