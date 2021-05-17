Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Karachi's new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent

Imran Yaqoob Minhas says focus street crime

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent

Imran Yaqoob Minhas has been an officer for 20 years.

Listen to the story
Karachi’s new chief of police has been in the force for nearly twenty years—half at the desk and half in the field. Additional IG Imran Yaqoob Minhas’s last crime-fighting position in Karachi was held nine years ago. A cursory look at his record shows that he has held posts for very short periods of time, sometimes even just a day. For those who know how the Karachi police service works, this could either be a measure of his inflexible honesty or chronic incompetence. “I know he was offered the coveted slot of Additional IGP Karachi-Range repeatedly by the last two IGPs, but he refused,” said one of his associates, who requested to remain unnamed. “He is a principled person and he will not follow directives contradictory to the law.” This associate went on to even say that Minhas was not an officer who would take “unnecessary political pressure”. “And as far as I know him, he will not continue for a long time as Additional IGP Karachi-Range,” he maintained. Minhas is by now a Grade 21 officer, 22 being the highest. He joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) on October 19, 1991 and has served in other provinces. He was last posted as DIG West in Karachi and stayed there for ten months. When he was TPO Clifton in 2006, he was at that seat for just seven months. Generally speaking, the coveted Additional IG post is given to a willing candidate who has spent the maximum time in the field or operations, rather than at administrative posts. For what it is worth, the two outgoing IGs Allah Dino Khowaja and Dr Syed Kaleem Imam were very interested in making Minhas the Karachi police chief. “Ghulam Nabi Memon, the outgoing city police chief, and Imran Yaqoob Minhas were the choices for the appointment of Additional IGP Karachi-Range,” said Dr Kaleem Imam. Imam is currently serving as IG for National Highways and Motorways Police. He said that he considered both men competent police officers. “There is no difference between Memon and Minhas and for me both were equal as far as competence is concerned, but Minhas was my first choice,” Imam added. Minhas himself was rather candid about his appointment and track record. “I do agree that there is a difference between administration and operation, but I believe that Additional IGP Karachi-Range is the administrator of the operations wing,” Minhas told SAMAA Digital over the phone before Eid. To him, there is a difference between the job responsibilities of an Assistant Superintendent of Police and an Additional IG of any range. “I will have to command a set-up of 35,000 personnel in the Karachi-Range, and my job is to take work from them,” he added. Controlling street crime will be his top priority and was the focus of his first meeting with the Karachi range. “Investigations need to be improved because if Investigation works properly then criminals may not come out of prison without completing their sentence,” he said. The police chief also stressed that he would not transfer officers unnecessarily. “I will give everyone a chance to improve their working, and if anyone fails to perform then he or she will be replaced,” he said. He had no problems with politically motivated transfers and postings in the Karachi-Range. “But if the officer posted fails to perform then I will have no choice but to remove him or her.” StartEndMonthsImran Yaqoob's service record19-Oct-9130-Dec-9326Under training31-Dec-9315-Jan-9512ASP FC19-Feb-955-Mar-9612.5SDPO Cantt, Multan7-Feb-9621-Jul-965.5SDPO Makhdoom Rashid, Multan30-Jul-966-Mar-977SDPO Yazman, Bahawalpur7-Jun-984-Oct-9916Additional SP Jhang4-Oct-9926-Nov-0126SP Bahawalnagar27-Nov-011-Jan-0425Additional SP Admin Lahore15-May-0425-Aug-043Awaiting posting25-Aug-0423-Feb-056DPO Khairpur23-Feb-0521-Apr-052Awaiting posting in CPO21-Apr-0514-Feb-0610AIGP Finance, CPO Sindh14-Feb-0628-Sep-067.5TPO Clifton, Karachi28-Sep-0614-Oct-060.5ADIGP Ops, CCP, Karachi14-Oct-0630-Jun-1044.5AIGP/Logistics CPO Sindh2-Aug-1030-Jun-1111Awaiting posting in CPO30-Jun-1123-Apr-1210DIGP West Range, Karachi23-Apr-1211-Sep-124.5Awaiting posting11-Sep-1215-Mar-136DIGP Admin Karachi Range15-Mar-1315-Mar-130DIGP Headquarters, Sindh19-Mar-1311-Apr-13<1DIGP RRF, Sindh2-May-1320-Feb-149DPO Zhob, Loralai21-Feb-1424-Aug-146Commandant, Police Training College, Quetta25-Aug-149-Feb-155.5MCMC Course, Lahore23-Feb-1524-Jul-155GP HQrs CPO Quetta24-Jul-1521-Oct-152.5Commandant, Police Training College, Quetta30-Oct-1511-Dec-151.5Awaiting posting11-Dec-1515-Jun-166IGP T&T Sindh15-Jun-1629-Aug-162.5IGP HQ Sindh29-Aug-1627-Oct-162Awaiting posting27-Oct-1616-Sep-162DIGP HQ, Sindh31-Oct-1619-Jul-178.5DIGP Finance CPO Sindh19-Jul-1719-Aug-171DIGP Traffic, Licensing, Training, Karachi19-Aug-179-Sep-17<1DIGP Traffic 9-Sep-1710-Sep-170DIGP Finance CPO Sindh10-Sep-1716-Jul-182DIGP Traffic16-Jul-1816-Nov-184IGP Prisons30-Jan-19to dateNADIGP Traffic, Licensing, Training, Karachi16-Jul-1910-May-2122Additional IG Special Branch
