Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report

The UBL Tower building in Karachi appeared to be in disrepair after a dust storm in the city blew away chunks of its outer cladding earlier this week.

Pictures of the building on II Chundrigar Road were widely shared on social media Tuesday. It was later inspected by officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority, South district administration and the UBL Tower consultant engineer.

The South district administration team visited the site to evaluate the gravity of the incident, Civil Lines Mukhtiyarkar Tufail Ahmed Patafi told SAMAA Digital.

“The storm affected aluminium sheets and glass panes fixed on the wall at the back of the building and they fell on the ground,” Patafi said.

The district administration temporarily sealed the premises to avoid any accident.

The building was inspected by an SBCA team the next morning. It was de-sealed after being declared safe by SBCA officials.

UBL Tower Engineering Consultant Shoaib Ismail, who is an SBCA-licensed engineer and the original structure consultant, has prepared an assessment report and submitted it to the SBCA.

It said the outer cladding was pulled off from a corner of a portion at the top of the building. The report mentioned the reason for dislodging of the cladding too.

The outer cladding was made of aluminium panels that were placed on a steel frame and anchored into the walls.

“The steel anchors and aluminium angles yielded at the top level because of suction created in the gap between panels and concrete walls resulting in peeling off aluminium panels in some parts,” the report said.

The person working at such a height might not have properly placed the anchors or the anchors might have failed to hold their position, according to the report. This might have led to a chain reaction, leading to such a failure of aluminium panels in the face of an unprecedented weather condition in Karachi.

The consultant engineer said they examined the whole structure of the building and it did not have any signs of distress.

“Considering the facts and our site observations, it may be concluded that the building is safe and may continue to be used for its design function as an office building,” he told the SBCA.

The renovation of the affected part of the building is underway. It is being supervised by the consultant engineer and the UBL management.

The UBL management has submitted an undertaking to the SBCA and the South district administration. It was signed by UBL Corporate Services Group Head Brigadier (retired) Nasir Mahmood and Administration Head Kashif Mobin.

It said the storm caused minor damage to the building. It dislodged some aluminium sheets and glass panes fixed on the walls at the backside of the building.

“However, there has been no structural or material damage,” the undertaking read.

“We, hereby, undertake that the structure of the building, including the facilities installed therein, is safe and secure for official and public use as per the initial technical assessment conducted by Bank Engineering Consultant Mr Shoaib Ismail.”

SBCA South Director Munir Bhumbro confirmed that they received the undertaking and the consultant engineer’s assessment report.

“Both claimed that the building is safe and it seems like that,” he said. “However, the SBCA inspection team is preparing its technical assessment report too, which is expected to be finalised Monday.”

Bhumbro said it was an accident that affected the aluminium cladding of the building, not the structure.