Karachi temperatures to hit 43 degrees

Cyclone Tauktae 580km away from Karachi
The mercury in Karachi is expected to rise to 43 degrees today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
On Thursday morning, the temperature was recorded at 32 degrees with 35% humidity. Hot winds in the city are blowing at 11km/hr. The real feel can reach 47 degrees.
According to weather department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, the weather is expected to get better from Wednesday onwards. “The sea breeze will start blowing once the Cyclone Tauktae passes.”
The sea storm is presently 580km away from the coastal belt of Karachi. It has hit India’s Mumbai and is heading towards Gujarat.
A flood and storm alert has been issued in Thatta, Badin, and Mirpurkhas by the Sindh government where rains are expected. Fishermen have been instructed to stay out of the sea till May 20.
You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.