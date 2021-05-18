Karachi temperatures to hit 43 degrees

The mercury in Karachi is expected to rise to 43 degrees today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

On Thursday morning, the temperature was recorded at 32 degrees with 35% humidity. Hot winds in the city are blowing at 11km/hr. The real feel can reach 47 degrees.

According to weather department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, the weather is expected to get better from Wednesday onwards. “The sea breeze will start blowing once the Cyclone Tauktae passes.”

The sea storm is presently 580km away from the coastal belt of Karachi. It has hit India’s Mumbai and is heading towards Gujarat.

A flood and storm alert has been issued in Thatta, Badin, and Mirpurkhas by the Sindh government where rains are expected. Fishermen have been instructed to stay out of the sea till May 20.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest

Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing

Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade

Drink plenty of fluids

Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)

Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

Throbbing headache

Dizziness and light-headedness

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Red, hot, and dry skin

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid heartbeat

Rapid, shallow breathing

Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

Seizures

Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

