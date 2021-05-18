Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Karachi temperatures to hit 43 degrees

Cyclone Tauktae 580km away from Karachi

Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
The mercury in Karachi is expected to rise to 43 degrees today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

On Thursday morning, the temperature was recorded at 32 degrees with 35% humidity. Hot winds in the city are blowing at 11km/hr. The real feel can reach 47 degrees.

According to weather department spokesperson Sardar Sarfaraz, the weather is expected to get better from Wednesday onwards. “The sea breeze will start blowing once the Cyclone Tauktae passes.”

The sea storm is presently 580km away from the coastal belt of Karachi. It has hit India’s Mumbai and is heading towards Gujarat.

A flood and storm alert has been issued in Thatta, Badin, and Mirpurkhas by the Sindh government where rains are expected. Fishermen have been instructed to stay out of the sea till May 20.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
