Karachi salesman paralyzed after being hit by signboard amid storm

Police register FIR against Lucky One mall management

Posted: May 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi salesman paralyzed after being hit by signboard amid storm
A salesman at the Lucky One shopping mall has been paralyzed after a signboard fell on him amid Tuesday's dust storm in Karachi, his family said Thursday. The police have registered a case against the mall's administration, it has emerged. The parents of the salesman, Ashar, said that his backbone was damaged and he has been paralyzed. They said they can't afford his treatment at a good hospital. The salesman had been pulled out from under the signboard by bystanders, according to his father. He has since been unable to move. Four people were killed and multiple others injured after a dust storm hit Karachi on Tuesday. It was caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which has subsided now.
A salesman at the Lucky One shopping mall has been paralyzed after a signboard fell on him amid Tuesday’s dust storm in Karachi, his family said Thursday.

The police have registered a case against the mall’s administration, it has emerged.

The parents of the salesman, Ashar, said that his backbone was damaged and he has been paralyzed. They said they can’t afford his treatment at a good hospital.

The salesman had been pulled out from under the signboard by bystanders, according to his father. He has since been unable to move.

Four people were killed and multiple others injured after a dust storm hit Karachi on Tuesday.

It was caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which has subsided now.

 
