Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm

Smart lockdown imposed in District Central

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm

Photo: Online

The Sindh government has barred the Karachi residents from going out after 8pm unless absolutely necessary.

In a coronavirus task force meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed the Sindh inspector-general to limit movement in the city. The police will take action against people out for no reason.

On Monday, the government imposed a smart lockdown in the following neighbourhoods of Karachi’s District Central:

  • Gulberg
    >blocks 8, 2, 1, 3, 10, 6, 4, 18, 17, 12, 13, 7, 14, 15, 21, 16, 19, 20
  • Liaquatabad Town
    >Rizvia Society
    >FC Area
    >Fridous Colony
    >C Area
    >Golimar
    >Commercial Area
    >Nazimabad 4, 1, 2, 3
  • North Nazimabad Town
    >Paposh Nagar
    >blocks A, B, E, C, H, F, G, N, K, I, D, J, S, T
    >Shadman Town
    >Sector 15A, 16A,15B
  • North Karachi Town
    >Sectors 9, 8, 7D, 11A, 11C, 11B, 11E, 11F, 5M, 5C, 4
    >Amer Nagri

The new orders will remain in force for two weeks till June 6, 2021. Entry and exit points of the localities have been sealed and people won’t be allowed inside without masks.

Businesses, markets, offices, and shopping malls in the areas will stay closed. Only pharmacies, convenience stores, and grocery shops will remain open. Takeaways and deliveries won’t be allowed as well.

In hospitals and clinics, one attendant will be allowed with a patient. Public transport and pillion riding in these areas will be banned as well.

All assistant commissioners have been told to ensure implementation of the orders in coordination with the police.

Covid-19 restrictions in Sindh

In a media briefing on Sunday, CM Murad Ali Shah said the province can’t afford any relaxations as the infection rate has crossed 8%.

Markets, malls, and shops in the province will be allowed to stay open from 6am to 6pm. Other restrictions announced were:

  • All recreational places, including Sea View and Hawke’s Bay beaches, amusement parks will remain closed. However, park tracks will be open for walking/jogging purposes
  • Intercity transport will operate at 50% capacity. In case of a violation, transporters will be heavily fined
  • Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers
  • Pharmacies allowed to stay open 24/7 except the ones inside malls
  • Outdoor dining, gatherings, weddings banned
  • Takeaway and delivery allowed
  • Shopkeepers to be fined on SOP violations

Coronavirus government updates Karachi lockdownS
 
HOME  
 
 
