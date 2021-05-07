Karachi residents fined Rs5,000 for not wearing masks

The district administrations of Karachi fined more than 20 people Rs5,000 on Thursday for not wearing masks in public.

On directives of South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Sodhar, shops and markets violating coronavirus SOPs were sealed and fined.

In Saddar, 40 shops were sealed for staying open after 6pm. The shopkeepers were detained and five FIRs were registered. According to Assistant Commissioner Sherina Junejo, seven shops were sealed and fines of Rs40,000 were imposed.

The Daily Dubai restaurant in Defence was sealed for allowing outdoor dining. Thirteen salons and two gyms in the locality were shut down as well.

In Arambagh, a mobile market comprising 225 shops was sealed too.

The Army and police have been making surprise visits to multiple neighbourhoods in the city to make sure SOPs are strictly implemented.

The government has announced a zero-tolerance policy against people violating the precautionary measures. On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the Covid-19 infection rate in Karachi has climbed to 14.53%.

According to statistics by the NCOC, in the last 24 hours, 140 people succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 4,400 new cases were reported.

