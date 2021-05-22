Karachi policemen to be investigated for registering fake cases

A Karachi court has ordered authorities to register a case against three policemen for registering a fake drug possession case against a resident.

A Malir additional sessions court ordered immediate action against ASI Sajjad Ali and constables Chanwez and Abdul Majeed. “They should be issued a show-cause notice,” a judge said.

The court expressed its anger at the policemen for failing to provide any evidence against a man arrested for drug possession and trafficking.

