Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Karachi policeman killed in Bhains Colony shootout

Three robbers killed

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File: Photo

A Karachi policeman was killed during an exchange of fire with suspected robbers in Bhains Colony Monday night.

Nauman Shah was a father of three children, the police said, adding that he will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

A group of men was robbing people when a police team reached the site. The robbers opened fire at the police in which policeman Nauman Shah was killed.

Three robbers managed to escape while three were shot dead. Their bodies have been moved to the hospital.

Three pistols, cash, and mobile phones were seized from the suspects, according to the police.

