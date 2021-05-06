Karachi nullah networks to be cleaned starting May 17

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the local government department to prepare a plan to overhaul and reconstruct all the distributaries of three major nullahs, Gujjar, Orangi and Mahmoodabad in the long term but in the short term properly clean the distributaries before the monsoon.

This was decided at the Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee at CM House. The meeting was attended by ministers Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, P&D Chairman M. Waseem, GOC Karachi Maj. Gen. M. Aqeel, Karachi Commissioner Naveed Shaikh, Local Government Secretary Najam Shah, Karachi Administrator Laiq Ahmed, NED VC Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Brig Waqar Abbasi and other FWO members, PDMA DG Salman Shah and Ministry of Planning Additional Secretary Aziz Uqaili.

The chief minister decided to widen the existing Gujjar and Orangi nullahs from 35 to 80 feet and 20 to 40 feet, respectively. Their beds will be dredged and sewer trunks would be laid along them to separate sewage and storm water.

The design discharge of Gujar would be 12,500 cusecs and it would have a rainfall intensity of 11 inches within 12 hours. The rainfall intensity of Orangi would be the same and its design discharge capacity has been kept at 8,828 cusecs.

The removal of encroachments from the three major nullahs was reviewed.

Mahmoodabad nullah: The encroachments have been cleared. All 238 units constructed along both sides have been removed and compensation checks have been handed over.

Gujjar: There are 3,957 structures over 12.6km on both sides. Out of 12.85kms, 9.5km have been cleared on the left bank and 3.35km have yet to be cleared. Similarly, out of 12.5kms, 8.85km has been cleared. The remaining 3.65km would be cleared after Eid. Out of 3,587 cheques, 2,190 have been distributed among the families.

Orangi: This nullah has encroachments of about 4.75km along its embankments. Of them 1.5km has been cleared and the remaining would be removed within 15 days after Eid.

In district West, it has 1,013 structures over six kilometers, of which 860 have been cleared. Some of the units have acquired stay orders, therefore work on them has been stopped. The removal of 153 units was in progress.

In Keamari district, there were 244 structures built over 5.2km and 226 have been cleared.

The commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh told the meeting that 72% the work to clear Gujjar and Orangi have been completed.

The removal of encroachments opened up legal fronts. Most of the people have acquired stay orders and this may affect the work. To this, the chief minister told his legal team to pursue the cases in court properly so that the stays could be vacated.

Monsoon preparation: The commissioner said that there were 128 choke points. He added that they have 95 dewatering pumps, of which 64 are working and 31 are being repaired.

The city needs 74 more pumps at a cost of Rs19.63 million. The CM told Nasir Shah to put the proposal forward.

Nasir Shah said that there were 298 nullahs in seven districts of Karachi which would be cleaned starting May 17. This will cost Rs316 million, of which the DMCs would spend Rs119 million and the remaining amount Rs 197 million could have to come from the Sindh government.