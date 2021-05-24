Karachi mohrar arrested for filming wife’s friend, blackmailing her

The mohrar of Karachi’s Taimooria police station has been arrested on charges of blackmailing a woman.

A case has been registered against him for making an objectionable video of his wife’s friend. He threatened the woman to release the video on social media if she doesn’t pay him Rs20,000.

The Landhi SSP said that the woman had called the man to a location to collect the money. When he arrived, a police team arrested him.

Over 10,000 cybercrimes were reported in Karachi in 2020 which is 20% more than last year, the FIA cybercrime wing said in December 2020. Six hundred of these cases are being investigated and 250 are being heard.

