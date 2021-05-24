Monday, May 24, 2021  | 11 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi mohrar arrested for filming wife’s friend, blackmailing her

He asked her for Rs20,000

SAMAA | - Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Karachi mohrar arrested for filming wife’s friend, blackmailing her

The mohrar of Karachi’s Taimooria police station has been arrested on charges of blackmailing a woman.

A case has been registered against him for making an objectionable video of his wife’s friend. He threatened the woman to release the video on social media if she doesn’t pay him Rs20,000.

The Landhi SSP said that the woman had called the man to a location to collect the money. When he arrived, a police team arrested him.

Over 10,000 cybercrimes were reported in Karachi in 2020 which is 20% more than last year, the FIA cybercrime wing said in December 2020. Six hundred of these cases are being investigated and 250 are being heard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously...
Karachi’s new police chief is either dead honest or ridiculously incompetent
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
Pakistan’s Edhi Foundation is sending humanitarian teams to Palestine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.