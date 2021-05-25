Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi men ‘hypnotise’ 74-year-old man, rob Rs3.5m

FIR registered

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Karachi men ‘hypnotise’ 74-year-old man, rob Rs3.5m

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Robbers in Karachi have discovered a new way of looting people and it doesn't involve guns. According to the police, two men in Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Block 13D looted Rs3.5 million from a 74-year-old resident after 'hypnotising' him. "My father was coming back home when a man stopped him and started talking to him about his missing child," the victim's son, Aslam, told the police. "Another man standing nearby joined the conversation," he said. "They placed a piece of paper on my father's hand which turned to flames within few seconds." After this, the 74-year-old went back home and handed Rs1 million cash and 25 prize bonds to the suspects himself. The police have obtained the number plate of the suspects' car with the help of CCTV camera footage and have registered an FIR. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Robbers in Karachi have discovered a new way of looting people and it doesn’t involve guns.

According to the police, two men in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D looted Rs3.5 million from a 74-year-old resident after ‘hypnotising’ him.

“My father was coming back home when a man stopped him and started talking to him about his missing child,” the victim’s son, Aslam, told the police.

“Another man standing nearby joined the conversation,” he said. “They placed a piece of paper on my father’s hand which turned to flames within few seconds.”

After this, the 74-year-old went back home and handed Rs1 million cash and 25 prize bonds to the suspects himself.

The police have obtained the number plate of the suspects’ car with the help of CCTV camera footage and have registered an FIR. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karchi robbery, karachi gulshan block 13D, karachi robbers, karachi robbers hypnotise old man, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Cyclone Tauktae: Massive dust storm hits Karachi
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Pakistan eases coronavirus restrictions, allows outdoor dining till 12am
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Tariq Jamil is all praise for ‘obedient’ Salman Khan
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Swat man killed while filming TikTok video
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.