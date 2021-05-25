Karachi men ‘hypnotise’ 74-year-old man, rob Rs3.5m

Robbers in Karachi have discovered a new way of looting people and it doesn’t involve guns.

According to the police, two men in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 13D looted Rs3.5 million from a 74-year-old resident after ‘hypnotising’ him.

“My father was coming back home when a man stopped him and started talking to him about his missing child,” the victim’s son, Aslam, told the police.

“Another man standing nearby joined the conversation,” he said. “They placed a piece of paper on my father’s hand which turned to flames within few seconds.”

After this, the 74-year-old went back home and handed Rs1 million cash and 25 prize bonds to the suspects himself.

The police have obtained the number plate of the suspects’ car with the help of CCTV camera footage and have registered an FIR. Raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.

