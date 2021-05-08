Saturday, May 8, 2021  | 25 Ramadhan, 1442
Karachi men arrested for holding wedding event in Saddar

Posted: May 8, 2021
Posted: May 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Two men were arrested Friday night for holding a wedding event at a hotel in Karachi's Saddar. According to the Saddar police, 400 people attended the ceremony. None of the guests were wearing masks, and social distancing was not being followed, the investigating officer said. The police arrested the hotel manager and the groom's father. An FIR has been registered against them. The hotel has, on the other hand, been sealed. A fine will be imposed soon too, the officer added. The government has placed a ban on weddings and gatherings after coronavirus cases in the country rose. Pakistan is battling the third wave of the deadly virus. Over 48,000 tests were conducted on Friday of which 4,109 came out positive. The death toll in the country has crossed 18,000. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Two men were arrested Friday night for holding a wedding event at a hotel in Karachi’s Saddar.

According to the Saddar police, 400 people attended the ceremony. None of the guests were wearing masks, and social distancing was not being followed, the investigating officer said.

The police arrested the hotel manager and the groom’s father. An FIR has been registered against them. The hotel has, on the other hand, been sealed.

A fine will be imposed soon too, the officer added.

The government has placed a ban on weddings and gatherings after coronavirus cases in the country rose. Pakistan is battling the third wave of the deadly virus.

Over 48,000 tests were conducted on Friday of which 4,109 came out positive. The death toll in the country has crossed 18,000.

