Karachi man found dead near Gujjar nullah

A 32-year-old man, identified as Younis, was found dead near Cafe Pyala along Karachi’s Gujjar nullah, the police said Tuesday morning.

According to his brother, Younis had gone to get breakfast for the family when he was stopped by officers from the Samnabad police station. “They searched him and beat him with sticks,” Muhammad Hanif said.

During this, the victim’s foot slipped and he fell into the nullah.

SP Azhar Mughal has denied the accusations. He said that when Younis was stopped by the police he got confused, jumped into the nullah, and hit his head on a rock.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. Investigations into the case will begin after the reports come out, Mughal added.