Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Karachi man found dead near Gujjar nullah

His family accused the police of torture

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi man found dead near Gujjar nullah

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A 32-year-old man, identified as Younis, was found dead near Cafe Pyala along Karachi's Gujjar nullah, the police said Tuesday morning. According to his brother, Younis had gone to get breakfast for the family when he was stopped by officers from the Samnabad police station. "They searched him and beat him with sticks," Muhammad Hanif said. During this, the victim's foot slipped and he fell into the nullah. SP Azhar Mughal has denied the accusations. He said that when Younis was stopped by the police he got confused, jumped into the nullah, and hit his head on a rock. The body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. Investigations into the case will begin after the reports come out, Mughal added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A 32-year-old man, identified as Younis, was found dead near Cafe Pyala along Karachi’s Gujjar nullah, the police said Tuesday morning.

According to his brother, Younis had gone to get breakfast for the family when he was stopped by officers from the Samnabad police station. “They searched him and beat him with sticks,” Muhammad Hanif said.

During this, the victim’s foot slipped and he fell into the nullah.

SP Azhar Mughal has denied the accusations. He said that when Younis was stopped by the police he got confused, jumped into the nullah, and hit his head on a rock.

The body has been moved to the hospital for its post-mortem examination. Investigations into the case will begin after the reports come out, Mughal added.

 
Gujjar Nullah Karachi Murder
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi, gujjar nullah, post mortem examination, cafe pyala, samnabad police station, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.