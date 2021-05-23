Sunday, May 23, 2021  | 10 Shawwal, 1442
Karachi mall announces medical support for salesman hit by billboard

The signboard fell on him during the storm on Tuesday

The management of Karachi's Lucky One shopping mall has said it will offer medical and financial support for the salesman who was paralyzed after the mall's billboard fell on him. On Saturday, a post on Lucky One's Facebook page read that full medical treatment and financial support will be provided to Ashar. "As with all-natural calamities, unexpected mishaps and damages were caused to multiple buildings present in the city," it stated. "One of them occurred in Lucky One mall premises where a plywood frame which was placed on the floor to conceal the waterbody collapsed and an employee of a brand operating in the mall was injured." Photo: Lucky One Mall/Facebook We have and will continue to extend our support, both financially and on a humanitarian basis to ensure his (Ashar's) healthy recovery, the statement added. According to Ashar's family, the billboard fell on him during the dust storm in Karachi on Tuesday. His backbone was damaged and he has been paralyzed, his father said. The salesman had been pulled out from under the signboard by bystanders. He has been unable to move ever since. A police case was registered against the mall's administration after this. Four people were killed and multiple others injured after a dust storm hit Karachi on Tuesday. It was caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which has subsided now.
The management of Karachi’s Lucky One shopping mall has said it will offer medical and financial support for the salesman who was paralyzed after the mall’s billboard fell on him.

On Saturday, a post on Lucky One’s Facebook page read that full medical treatment and financial support will be provided to Ashar.

“As with all-natural calamities, unexpected mishaps and damages were caused to multiple buildings present in the city,” it stated. “One of them occurred in Lucky One mall premises where a plywood frame which was placed on the floor to conceal the waterbody collapsed and an employee of a brand operating in the mall was injured.”

Photo: Lucky One Mall/Facebook

We have and will continue to extend our support, both financially and on a humanitarian basis to ensure his (Ashar’s) healthy recovery, the statement added.

According to Ashar’s family, the billboard fell on him during the dust storm in Karachi on Tuesday. His backbone was damaged and he has been paralyzed, his father said.

The salesman had been pulled out from under the signboard by bystanders. He has been unable to move ever since.

A police case was registered against the mall’s administration after this.

Four people were killed and multiple others injured after a dust storm hit Karachi on Tuesday. It was caused by Cyclone Tauktae, which has subsided now.

 
