Monday, May 10, 2021  | 27 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi gets a new police chief

Sindh govt appoints Imran Yaqoob Minhas as Ghulam Nabi's replacement

Posted: May 10, 2021
Posted: May 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
The Sindh government has appointed Imran Yaqoob Minhas as the new Karachi police chief.

In a notification issued on Monday, the chief secretary said that former police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has been appointed additional IG of the Special Branch.

The government said that the decision has been taken because of the rise in street crimes in Karachi in Ramazan.

Minhas, who was working for the Special Branch, is the first Sindh police officer, along with Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar, who applied for 60-day leave to protest against the “ridiculing and manhandling” of the Sindh police chief when Captain (retd) Safdar Awan visited Karachi in October 2020.

“It is respectfully submitted that the recent episode of registration of FIR against Capt( retd) Safdar in which the police high command has not only been ridiculed and mishandled but all ranks of Sindh Police have been demoralized and shocked,” he said in his leave letter.

