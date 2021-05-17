Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate

143 people died from the virus in May

The highest number of coronavirus cases in Sindh were reported in Karachi’s District East, according to the Sindh government.

In a meeting of the Coronavirus Task Force on Monday, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that in the month of May, 143 people died from the deadly virus.

One hundred and twenty-three patients are on ventilators of which 19 are at home. There are 664 ventilator beds in Sindh and presently 58 of them are occupied.

Here is a breakdown of the city centres where the virus positivity ratio is the highest:

  • Karachi East – 26%
  • Karachi South – 17%
  • Karachi Central – 14%
  • Malir – 11%
  • Hyderabad – 11%
  • Sukkur – 12%

Between May 10 and May 16, 43 people died from the virus. Following this, the chief minister has instructed the health department to reopen the Covid-19 ward at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

During Eid, 59,886 vaccine doses were administered across the province. In Karachi, the highest number of vaccines were administered at the Expo Centre.

On Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre announced that transport across the country will resume from today (Monday). Markets have been allowed to stay open till 8pm.

Tourist spots will, however, still remain closed.

The forum will meet again on May 19 (Wednesday) to overview the coronavirus situation in the country. In the last 24 hours, 74 people succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 3,000 new cases were reported.

The positivity rate has been recorded at 8.8%. Vaccination across the country has, on the other hand, began for people of and above 30.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
