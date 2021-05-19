Wednesday, May 19, 2021  | 6 Shawwal, 1442
Karachi couple found dead at Gulistan-e-Jauhar house

Posted: May 19, 2021
Posted: May 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
A couple was found dead at their house in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wednesday morning, the police said. The victims, identified as Jaffar Hussain and Fauzia Mahar, were shot dead, the investigating officer said. "Early Wednesday morning, the couple's neighbours said that they were concerned about the couple as they hadn't seen them in a while." When the police reached there, they found the bodies, which have been moved to the hospital for their post-mortem examination. A case has been registered at the Sharae Faisal police station against unidentified men. The police have begun questioning witnesses and raids are underway to arrest the culprits as soon as possible. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A couple was found dead at their house in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victims, identified as Jaffar Hussain and Fauzia Mahar, were shot dead, the investigating officer said. “Early Wednesday morning, the couple’s neighbours said that they were concerned about the couple as they hadn’t seen them in a while.”

When the police reached there, they found the bodies, which have been moved to the hospital for their post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered at the Sharae Faisal police station against unidentified men. The police have begun questioning witnesses and raids are underway to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

