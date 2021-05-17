K2 base camp mobile tower site named after Ali Sadpara

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has named the site of first-ever cellphone tower at the K2 base camp after late Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

The PTA said that it was focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas full of tourism potential.

The 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) was installed at the K2 base camp area of Concordia in April. It aims to provide better communication facilities to mountaineers and trekkers.

The site has been named after Ali Sadpara. It has been made operational by the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the world’s second highest mountain peak.

Sadpara went missing on February 5 while attempting to summit K2 in winter. His family declared him dead on February 18.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the site during his recent visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PTA said that mobile phone coverage and internet access would prove to be pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected in emergency situations. It will also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring, it added.

The PTA called it an evidence of the government, regulator and operators’ efforts to provide better communication facilities in every nook and corner of the country.