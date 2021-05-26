Wednesday, May 26, 2021  | 13 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > News

Jungle near Murree catches fire

Lack of roads makes it difficult to control the blaze

SAMAA | - Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A fire broke out near Murree in the Lower Topa district. There were no casualties.

It took many hours to control the blaze. Firefighters had to walk to the higher level of the jungle because there were no roads leading to it. The people also helped in extinguishing the fire as the trucks could not be driven to the source.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. There is a possibility that the dryness in the pine needles and the high wind caused it.

