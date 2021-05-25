Journalist Asad Toor assaulted at Islamabad home

Journalist Asad Toor was brutally assaulted by unidentified men at his home in Islamabad on Tuesday, his friend told SAMAA Digital.

The attackers broke into his house and attacked him, his friend and a journalist Asad Malik said.

“He was brutally beaten and we are taking him to PIMS,” he added.

Islamabad police haven’t commented on the attack but Amna Baig, a senior police official, said police is “responding”.

Toor is known for his court reporting and criticism of the Establishment. He runs his own YouTube channel. He recently worked at SAMAA TV as a current affairs program producer.