HOME > News

Jhang woman dies by suicide: police

One man arrested, FIR registered

A woman died by suicide in Jhang's Garh Maharaja, the police reported on Thursday. According to the police, they received a video on Whatsapp earlier this week in which two men were seen harassing and beating up the woman. They had been blackmailing her with the video all this time, the investigating officer said. "The victim took her life when she found out that the video had been uploaded on social media." One of the suspects, identified as Tanveer, has been arrested while two other men are on the run. An FIR under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 292-C (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc), and 509 (Insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered. Suicide prevention Here's what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: • Do not leave the person alone. • Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. • Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional • You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them. Mind Organisation 042 35761999Umang 0317 4288665Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139Baat Karo 0335 5743344Taskeen 0332 5267936Rooh 0333 3337664Rozan 0800-22444OpenCounseling 042 35761999
A woman died by suicide in Jhang’s Garh Maharaja, the police reported on Thursday.

According to the police, they received a video on Whatsapp earlier this week in which two men were seen harassing and beating up the woman.

They had been blackmailing her with the video all this time, the investigating officer said. “The victim took her life when she found out that the video had been uploaded on social media.”

One of the suspects, identified as Tanveer, has been arrested while two other men are on the run.

An FIR under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 292-C (Sale, etc., of obscene books, etc), and 509 (Insulting modesty or causing sexual harassment) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

