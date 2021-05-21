Jehangir Tareen singled out in sugar scandal investigation: Ali Zafar

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen is being singled out in Pakistan’s sugar crisis investigation, Senator Ali Zafar told Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a meeting with the premier, he said that other people have been named in the scandal as well but it looks like only Tareen is being investigated in the case.

Investigations against other leaders and influential groups part of the sugar mafia such as PML-N’s Chaudhry Munir are very slow.

Zafar said it was not just sugar mills in Punjab that were involved in corrupt practices, but those in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are doing the same. There are three sugar mills that don’t sell sugar in the local market at all and smuggle the commodity to Afghanistan.

These mills have a monopoly. Last year in December, they had decided to keep the ex-mill price of sugar at Rs55 in February beforehand, which was more than that market price.

Tareen was disqualified from holding a public office in 2017 by the Supreme Court for misdeclaration of assets. He then reportedly grew disgruntled after he was named as one of the sugar barons that were allegedly involved in the sugar price hike. A sugar inquiry report by a government committee, issued on May 2, revealed how sugar barons had cheated farmers, benefited from subsidies and created conditions so that the price of sugar could go up.

Tareen was among the people accused of benefitting the most from the crisis. The report said that six major groups control 51% of the total sugar production. Tareen’s JDW Mills have the biggest share that is 20% of the total production.

