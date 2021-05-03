Jahangir Tareen, son’s bail extended in money laundering case

A Lahore sessions court extended Monday morning the bail of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in two money laundering and fraud cases.

The court instructed the Federal Investigation Agency to quickly complete the investigation against the father and son and adjourned the hearing till May 19.

The presiding judge asked the investigation officer about the progress of the investigation. The officer replied that the agency is recording statements of witnesses.

Tareen’s lawyer argued, on the other hand, that his clients have appeared before the agency every time they were summoned. He claimed that the two have been named in a baseless and fake case.

The PTI leader went to the court for the hearing and was accompanied by 23 MPAs and three MNAs.

Cases have been filed against me for some other reason, he remarked while speaking to the media outside the court. “I am not afraid of investigation but there should be justice.”

In the fraud case, Tareen is accused of transferring Rs3.14 billion to a private company Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd in Gujrat. It claimed that the company belongs to his son-in-law and relatives. This amount was later deposited into the accounts of Tareen’s family members.

The money laundering charge against him states that Rs2.2 billion from accounts of JDW (from October 2017 to March 2020) were fraudulently and dishonestly made through Amir Waris, who was working as a cashier at JDW’s Corporate Head Office.

