Jahangir Tareen assures support for upcoming budget

The assurance comes after Tareen's meeting with a key government functionary in Islamabad four days ago, according to sources. He did not discuss much of his grievances and accepted whatever he was told.

One of the most immediate matters of concern for the government right now is getting support for the upcoming budget. The current fiscal year ends on June 30 and the government has to get the budget passed by the assembly before that.

Tareen was told to have patience and conveyed that no injustice would be done to him, the sources said. In return, he promised support for budget proposals in the national and Punjab assemblies.

The meeting was held ahead of Tareen’s appearance before the FIA on Monday. He has the support of over two dozen MNAs and MPAs from Punjab.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar dismissed claims by Tareen that the Punjab government was doing politics of revenge against his “like-minded” group.

Rasheed said that ups and downs are a routine in politics and the PTI has nothing to fear. He said the Tareen group would support the PTI in the upcoming budget.

Buzdar said they were running the Punjab government like a team and those trying to create a conflict should first look inwards. The chief minister said they believed in tolerance and harmony in politics.

On Wednesday, several PTI leaders shared posts on Twitter using hashtag #IstandwithImranKhan. It appeared to indicate that the PTI didn't feel threatened by Tareen, who has long enjoyed significant influence in the party.

MNA Raja Riaz has said that Tareen and loyalists have been invited to the CM House. The leadership is ready to address their concerns, he claims.

Tareen denied reports Wednesday that he has formed a forward bloc in the party along with its Punjab MNAs and MPAs.

He announced a “parliamentary group” of the party, which led to the claims of a rift.