It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir

Former pacer Mohammad Amir believes that winning Pakistan cap has become far “too easy” these days as compared to the past.

“I look at myself, I came through the school system, junior system, Under-19s, completed Pakistan Academy tours, but these days it’s far too easy to win a cap for Pakistan,” said Amir. “Whilst I was still a teenager at the time, I felt I was ready to play for my country when I was called up, which doesn’t seem to be the case these days.”

The Karachi Kings pacer was talking to PakPassion, Amir said that he is in favour of giving proper chance to the young players who are selected in the national team.

“I want younger players to play for Pakistan, but they have to be ready, and once selected, they have to be given a proper chance to perform,” he added.

The pacer also believes that if the selection committee continues to make changes, they would struggle to find the right combination.

He went on to add that discarding experienced players and bringing in players who are clearly not ready for international cricket is something that he is not in favour of and “it rarely works”.