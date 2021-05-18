Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Sports

It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir

Says young players should be given a proper chance

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s too easy to win Pakistan cap these days: Amir

Photo: AFP

Former pacer Mohammad Amir believes that winning Pakistan cap has become far “too easy” these days as compared to the past.

“I look at myself, I came through the school system, junior system, Under-19s, completed Pakistan Academy tours, but these days it’s far too easy to win a cap for Pakistan,” said Amir. “Whilst I was still a teenager at the time, I felt I was ready to play for my country when I was called up, which doesn’t seem to be the case these days.”

The Karachi Kings pacer was talking to PakPassion, Amir said that he is in favour of giving proper chance to the young players who are selected in the national team.

“I want younger players to play for Pakistan, but they have to be ready, and once selected, they have to be given a proper chance to perform,” he added.

The pacer also believes that if the selection committee continues to make changes, they would struggle to find the right combination.

He went on to add that discarding experienced players and bringing in players who are clearly not ready for international cricket is something that he is not in favour of and “it rarely works”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, Cricket, PSL,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made 'under pressure'
Mufti Muneeb, ulema claim Eid moon-sighting decision made ‘under pressure’
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Smart lockdown imposed in three Karachi towns
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Eid 2021: Namaz time in major cities
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
North Waziristan: Clerics booked for announcing Eid Wednesday
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Sea storm to bring gusty winds, rain in Sindh
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Strong winds in Karachi, Thatta; Cyclone Tauktae 1,310km away
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Karachi East reports highest Covid-19 infection rate
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Public transport to resume across Pakistan from May 16: NCOC
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
Eidi in fresh notes to be expensive this year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.