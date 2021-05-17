Monday, May 17, 2021  | 4 Shawwal, 1442
Israeli brutalities: How do the Palestinians view Pakistan’s efforts?

Deputy head of Palestinian mission appreciates Islamabad's strong position

SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Pakistan’s parliament unanimously adopted a resolution on Monday, condemning “Israel’s unconscionable brutality” in Palestine.

It said that Israeli settlements in Palestine were intolerable and the Jewish state must end its occupation of Palestinian territories immediately.

But how do the Palestinians view Islamabad's efforts for the resolution of the Palestine issue?

To know this, SAMAA TV's Ali Haider invited Nadir al-Turk, the deputy head of the Palestinian mission, on his show Awaz Monday night.

The diplomat said that Pakistan has long been working hard for the resolution of the issue. "It has taken a strong position from the first day," he said.

Al-Turk said they really appreciate what Pakistan has done up till now. Watch the video to know what else he said on the show.

