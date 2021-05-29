Saturday, May 29, 2021  | 16 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Islamabad to fine underage smokers upto Rs100,000

Online registration of smokers underway

SAMAA | - Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The district administration of Islamabad has decided to fine smokers under the age of 18 years, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said. "We have started online registration of people across the city who smoke cigarettes," he said. "Anyone under the age of 18 years found smoking will now be fined and even arrested." According to Excise Department Director Bilal Bilal Azam, fines will range from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000. Shopkeepers selling cigarettes in open will be punished as well. "Vendors will not be allowed to open shops outside schools and colleges," he said, adding that the department will ensure violators are fined or jailed. International media reports reveal that the number of smokers across the world has increased to 1.10 billion. In 2019, over eight million people died because of smoking. In Pakistan, tobacco is a cause of death of around 108,800 people every year. This is 298 deaths per day, according to the Pakistan Tobacco Control Cell. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The district administration of Islamabad has decided to fine smokers under the age of 18 years, Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

“We have started online registration of people across the city who smoke cigarettes,” he said. “Anyone under the age of 18 years found smoking will now be fined and even arrested.”

According to Excise Department Director Bilal Bilal Azam, fines will range from Rs1,000 to Rs100,000. Shopkeepers selling cigarettes in open will be punished as well.

“Vendors will not be allowed to open shops outside schools and colleges,” he said, adding that the department will ensure violators are fined or jailed.

International media reports reveal that the number of smokers across the world has increased to 1.10 billion. In 2019, over eight million people died because of smoking.

In Pakistan, tobacco is a cause of death of around 108,800 people every year. This is 298 deaths per day, according to the Pakistan Tobacco Control Cell.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Islamabad smokers
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
smokers, islamabad, hamza shafqaat, smokers under 18, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Karachi residents instructed to stay indoors after 8pm
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Why did navy, police personnel clash in Karachi?
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Major power breakdown hits Karachi
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Karachi UBL Tower cladding dislodged because of design flaw: report
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Mohammad Amir should stick to retirement decision: Saeed Ajmal
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Groom flees after police raid Karachi wedding
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 immunised pilgrims: Tahir Ashrafi
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Sindh schools remain shut, markets to close at 6pm: CM
Today's outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
Today’s outlook: Senate session, curfew in Karachi after 8pm
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.