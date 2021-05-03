Monday, May 3, 2021  | 20 Ramadhan, 1442
Islamabad schools to reduce April, May fees by 20%

Decision imposed on schools with more than Rs8,000 fee

Posted: May 3, 2021
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The district administration of Islamabad has decided to reduce fees for the months of April and May at private schools across the capital by 20%.

In a notification issued on Monday, it was stated that the orders will be imposed on schools charging fees of more than Rs8,000.

The decision was taken to provide relief to parents as the third wave of the novel coronavirus continues to grapple the country. Schools in the capital have been closed since mid-March.

Education institutions across the country were closed in April after coronavirus metrics rose. Cambridge, Intermediate and Matriculation exams have been cancelled as well.

Pakistan schools and coronavirus

All educational institutions across the country were closed in late February 2020 after coronavirus cases began to rise. They were reopened in phases starting September 15, 2020.

On November 23, 2020, after the second wave of coronavirus cases hit the country, the government announced that all educational institutions would close again from November 26, 2020.

Classes were taken online till December 24, 2020, and winter vacations started from December 25, 2020, and were supposed to last till January 10. The government said it would hold a meeting to review the decision to reopen schools on January 4.

The NCOC then decided that schools would reopen in phases with classes nine to 12 being the first to reopen on January 18.

 
