Islamabad man impersonating retired colonel arrested for fraud

A man impersonating a retired army officer was arrested for defrauding people and looting them, the Islamabad police said on Tuesday.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency. The suspect, identified as Javed Nadeem, used to take money from people promising to give them jobs abroad.

“He took over Rs2.1 million from a man in return for employment in Europe and then fled,” the investigating officer said. Multiple receipts and documents have been seized from Nadeem.

“A police siren was found in his possession as well,” the officer added.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is under way.

