Wednesday, May 12, 2021  | 29 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Islamabad, Lahore to receive rain on Eid this year

PDMA issues alert in Peshawar

Posted: May 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Islamabad, Lahore to receive rain on Eid this year

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rain in Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on Eid this year.

Gujranwala and Rawalpindi will receive rain with lightning and thunderstorms as well. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the downpour is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority has, on the other hand, predicted rain for the upcoming five days in Peshawar and neighbouring areas.

The authority has issued an alert directing farmers and residents to take precautionary measures beforehand. In case of an emergency, they can reach out to help at 1177.

A similar warning has been issued for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, Kohistan, and Abbottabad as well.

The Met department has forecast wind and dust thunderstorms in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Larkana, Hyderabad and Jacobabad.

