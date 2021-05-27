Thursday, May 27, 2021  | 14 Shawwal, 1442
Islamabad court to indict suspects in Arshad Malik video case

He was former accountability court judge

Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Islamabad court to indict suspects in Arshad Malik video case

Photo: File

An anti-cybercrime court set a date Thursday to indict suspects involved in the video leak of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik. They will be indicted on June 24.

The court has ordered authorities to ensure all suspects are presented in court. Suspects in the case are Nadir Khan and Hamza Arif, and Mian Tariq is the prime suspect. Suspect Raza Khan was exempted from appearing in court today on his request.

Malik was an accountability court judge who had announced the verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference. He was dismissed on July 3, 2020.

He was dismissed after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz claimed that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence and had admitted to it. She said that Malik had called PML-N leader Nasir Butt to his house to clear his conscience. She also aired a video clip from their meeting.

Related: Terrorism charges dropped in former judge Arshad Malik video case

Malik had said, however, that the video clip did not show the whole conversation. He said it was cut and edited and was not reflective of what he said. He claimed that PML-N, more notably Nawaz’s family, tried to bribe him during the former premier’s trial, and when he didn’t cooperate, they threatened him.

