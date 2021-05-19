Irsa urges Pakistanis to conserve water

The Indus River System Authority has urged people to conserve water, warning of an acute shortage in Pakistan.

The shortfall of water in Punjab and Sindh currently stands at 18%, according to the authority. The supply of water to provinces may reduce by 25-30%.

It fears the situation may aggravate if temperature on the glaciers didn’t rise.

The outflow of water from Mangla and Tarbela dams is more than the inflow, the authority says. Authorities have been supplying an additional 8,000 cusecs of water to Sindh.

Irsa urged people to conserve water until the situation returns to normal.