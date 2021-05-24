Interpol seeks details of MQM-L members involved in financial terrorism

Interpol asked Pakistan Monday to provide information on MQM-London members for being involved in terrorism and anti-Pakistan activities.

A letter by the international organisation has asked Sindh’s Counter-Terrorism Department for ID, documents and all identity particulars of Wahid Hussain alias Guddu, Saleem Mohammad alias Belgium and Arif Ajakia. The three are part of MQM-Belgium, which has 30-40 members, and are involved in illegally raising funds from Pakistanis living in Belgium. They use this money to finance terrorism in Pakistan, Interpol said.

Wahid Hussain was arrested by the CTD and the Rangers in a joint raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area on February 19. He confessed to being in contact with Saleem Belgium, MQM-L’s notorious hitman, since 1999, according to a February investigation report.

Hussain said that Belgium formed a death squad in 2018 to kill MQM-P and PSP workers to please the MQM founder Altaf Hussain.