Intermediate, matric exams in Pakistan to be held in June

The education ministry said Monday that intermediate and matric exams will be held in the third week of June.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood chaired an inter-provincial meeting to discuss the date of examinations for intermediate and matric students. Summer vacations and the vaccination of teachers were on the agenda too.

The ministry after the meeting announced that exams will be held following strict SOPs, and no student will be promoted without sitting exams. Provinces will decide on summer vacations.

If intermediate results are delayed for some reason, universities will provide admission on the basis of provisional certificates, the ministry said.